Rachel Comey

Converge Dress

$625.00 $437.50

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Sequined mesh Fringe hemline Two-toned design Empire waist Maxi length Mock neck Long sleeves Hidden zip at back Shell: 96% polyester/4% elastane Partially lined Lining: 80% polyester/20% spandex Dry clean Made in the USA