Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Commando
Control Faux Leather Leggings
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Control Faux Leather Leggings
Need a few alternatives?
AllSaints
Cora Faux Leather Leggings
$198.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
ASHLEY MASON
High Rise Faux Leather Pants
$24.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Nordstrom
Faux Leather Leggings
$69.00
$41.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Alice + Olivia
Leather Leggings
$798.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Commando
Commando
Classic Control Thong Bodysuit
$78.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Commando
Ballet Cap Sleeve Bodysuit
$88.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Commando
Butter Comfy Bralette
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Commando
Classic High Rise Panties
$34.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Leggings
SPANX
Thinstincts Mid-thigh Shorts
$58.00
$34.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
PACT
Go-to Legging
$29.00
from
PACT
BUY
lululemon
Align Pant 25" Diamond Dye
£88.00
from
lululemon
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Disco Legging
$29.00
$13.92
from
ASOS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted