Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
Zara
Contrast Leather Belt
£29.99
£17.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Need a few alternatives?
Sandro
Byzance Embellished Chain Belt
BUY
£99.00
Selfridges
Rokh x H&M
Leather Double Waist Belt
BUY
$149.00
H&M
Anderson's
Leather Belt
BUY
£100.00
Net-A-Porter
Anderson's
Leather Belt
BUY
$123.73
Net-A-Porter
More from Zara
Zara
Rigid Bracelet
BUY
£12.99
£19.99
Zara
Zara
Patchwork Denim Bucket Hat
BUY
£12.99
£19.99
Zara
Zara
Acetate Sunglasses
BUY
£29.99
£49.99
Zara
Zara
Flatform Wedge Sports Sandals
BUY
£35.99
£45.99
Zara
More from Belts
Zara
Contrast Leather Belt
BUY
£17.99
£29.99
Zara
Zara
Leather Belt
BUY
$29.99
$45.90
Zara
By Anthropologie
Raffia-wrapped Stretch Waist Belt
BUY
$60.00
Anthropologie
ASOS DESIGN
Belly Chain With Shell Charms
BUY
$15.99
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted