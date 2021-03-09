Mango

Contrast Lace-up Leather Boots

$129.99 $59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Leather. Rounded toe. Contrast lace-up. Contrasting seams. Platform. 3,5 cm heel. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Women Shoes Leather Material and washing instructions Shoeupper: 70% bovine leather,30% goat leather. Lining: 85% cotton,15% polyurethane. Insole: 100% polyurethane. Sole: 80% rubber,20% eva. Fixing sole: 100% glued