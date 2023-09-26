Morphe

Continuous Setting Mist

Details Benefits Original, cult-favorite formula Delivers a radiant finish Infused with vitamins E & B5, and fruit extracts Continuous-powered spray results in an even & controlled application How To Use With your selfie arm, hold 8 to 10 inches away and spritz evenly across the face as a last step to your makeup application. Dampen your beauty sponge or spray your brush before application for a radiant finish that stays all day. Pro Tips: Transform any shimmering eyeshadow pigment into a metallic-foil finish by loading eyeshadow onto a flat packing brush, then spraying a light amount of Continuous Setting Mist on top. Then, pack eyeshadow over eyelids. Amplify your highlight by applying a powder highlighter onto high points of the face such as the cheekbones, brow bone, nose, Cupid's bow and chin area. Then, mist a generous amount all over and apply another layer of highlighter. Seal the deal with a final spritz of setting mist. Ingredients Water, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract, Vitisvenifera (Grape) Seed Extract, Pathenol, Phenoxyethanol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Water, Disodium EDTA, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PPG-26-Buteth-26, Rosa Cenifolia Flower Extract, Enantia Chlorantha Bark Extract, Oleanolic Acid, PVP, Isododecane, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Propanediol, Decyl Glucoside, Fragrance. Shipping & Coupon Restrictions Shipping Restrictions : This item cannot be shipped via air.