Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
Athleta
Contender 9" Short
$59.00
$47.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Athleta
FOR: Medium and high impact workouts at the gym, studio or outdoors FEEL: PowerLift has sleek and supportive compression FAVE: Side zip pockets secure your essentials
Featured in 1 story
8 Running Shorts That Really, Truly Won't Chafe
by
Cory Stieg
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Nike
Leg-a-see Jdi Metal Leggings
$44.99
from
SIX:02
BUY
DETAILS
Splits59
Ginger 3/4 Length Tights
$89.00
from
Splits59
BUY
DETAILS
Outdoor Voices
Two Tone Warmup Legging
$95.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
DETAILS
Nike
Nike Pro Hyperwarm Compression Mezzo Wb
$60.00
from
Nike
BUY
More from Athleta
DETAILS
Athleta
Crunch Colorblock 7/8 Tight In Supersonic
$98.00
from
Athleta
BUY
DETAILS
Athleta
Gramercy Track Trouser
$108.00
$64.99
from
Athleta
BUY
DETAILS
Athleta
Conscious Crop In Powervita
$59.00
from
Athleta
BUY
DETAILS
Athleta
Contender Mesh Crop, Sizes Xs-xl
$79.00
from
Athleta
BUY
More from Activewear
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Play Up 3.0
$25.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Heatgear® Armour Shine Ankle Crop
$50.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
NSF
Sayde Slouchy Sweatpants
$250.00
from
Verishop
BUY
DETAILS
Good American
Icon High Waist Biker Shorts
$65.00
$38.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Fitness
30 Day Challenge
This 30-Day Pilates Workout Challenge Will Work Your Core 'T...
Ah, pilates. It’s not just for women from the ‘80s wearing neon spandex. It’s a versatile workout that’s good for posture, conditioning, and
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
Can't Afford A Trainer? These Are The Best Workout Apps
Hiring a personal trainer can be a major investment. The average cost for one is $50 per hour, according to WebMD, and oftentimes they are much more
by
Melissa Kravitz
Paid Content
Why This Activewear Set Is This Travel Expert's Secret Weapon
While travel is satisfying for the soul, that simultaneous sluggishness we feel when we’re away from home is inevitable. Our bodies are out of sync and
by
Jinnie Lee
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted