Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Refinery29
Connie Print Robe
$69.00
$51.75
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Connie Print Robe
More from Refinery29
Refinery29
Piera Crop Pajama Top
$49.00
$36.75
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Refinery29
Connie Print Woven Robe
$69.00
$38.81
from
Refinery29
BUY
Refinery29
Elsa Woven Pajama Pants
$49.00
$27.50
from
Refinery29
BUY
Refinery29
Nell Cropped Wide-leg Pants
$49.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted