faq How is it different from other Living Proof conditioners? No Frizz Conditioner was specially formulated to showcase our Healthy Hair Molecule which fights off humidity so hair stays frizz-free while also repelling direct and oil so hair stays cleaner, longer. Plus it works for a range of hair types. What is the fragrance in No Frizz Conditioner? The scent is a light citrus fragrance similar to what is found in most other Living Proof products. When and why is it important for a product to be sulfate-free? You've probably heard a lot about sulfates and generally think they are bad for hair. You should watch out for sulfates in shampoos as when they are used in lathering, cleansing products they can strip hair of its natural surface oils, making it feel rough, dry and brittle. Sulfates can also strip the scalp of its natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation. Examples of commonly used sulfate ingredients that can be stripping include: Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, and Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate. You should watch out for these in shampoos. Sulfates do not inflict damage on hair when used in conditioners or treatments. When used in these products they actually help make hair smoother, softer and visibly healthier. Sulfates in conditioners and treatments do not damage chemical treatments or color. Characterizing them as not good for your hair in these types of products is incorrect. Does Living Proof No Frizz Conditioner contain proteins? Yes, hydrolyzed wheat protein. How does No Frizz Conditioner work? Powered by our Healthy Hair Molecule (OFPMA), No Frizz Conditioner weightlessly blocks humidity 70% better than silicones and oils and keeps hair cleaner, longer allowing you to condition your hair less often. Who is No Frizz Conditioner for? No Frizz Conditioner is great for all hair types, particularly those for which No Frizz is the main concern.