SolidProcessing

Concrete Fire Bowl – Blue Rim

$66.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This cozy tabletop concrete fire bowl with a blue accented rim has been hand crafted to accentuate your outdoor or indoor quarters. The rim is accented with a 1/4 (6 mm) depth of translucent-blue resin which spills over slightly around the perimeter creating a unique appearance for every bowl. The