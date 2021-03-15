Warby Parker

Gael

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Warby Parker

Grab sculptural Gael when you're feeling extra glamorous. Its chunky, squarish contours add depth while the Graduated Rivet design brings the shine. Made from hand-polished cellulose acetate Akulon-coated screws for durability Prescription lenses are made from polycarbonate, the most impact-resistant material for sunglasses; non-prescription lenses are made from CR-39 for maximum clarity and color Includes scratch-resistant lenses that block 100% of UV rays