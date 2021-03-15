United States
Warby Parker
Gael
$95.00
At Warby Parker
Grab sculptural Gael when you're feeling extra glamorous. Its chunky, squarish contours add depth while the Graduated Rivet design brings the shine. Made from hand-polished cellulose acetate Akulon-coated screws for durability Prescription lenses are made from polycarbonate, the most impact-resistant material for sunglasses; non-prescription lenses are made from CR-39 for maximum clarity and color Includes scratch-resistant lenses that block 100% of UV rays