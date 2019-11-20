Conair

Conair Infintipro Ac Pro Styler Hair Dryer – 1875 Watts

$39.99

The InfinitiPro by Conair AC Professional Hair Dryer from Conair features a black soft surface finish with rose gold chrome accents and 3 heat settings. It has a powerful, lightweight AC motor that provides up to 3X longer motor life and up to 50% faster drying time vs typical DC motor dryers. Use the Ionic technology for smooth shiny hair and up to 75% less frizz (compared to hair dryers with natural ion generation). The Ceramic technology provides uniform heat from either of the 2 speed settings to gently dry hair and protect it from damage. Use the concentrator and diffuser attachments to achieve your desired style and then set it in place with the cold shot.