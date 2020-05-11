Girlfriend Collective

Compressive 7/8 High-rise Stretch-jersey Leggings

£62.00

In their previous form, these Compressive 7/8 leggings would have been destined to 500 years of clogging up the planet. You see, Girlfriend Collective creates its quick-drying, supportive fabric from recycled plastic water bottles. Whereas a water bottle can do little more than hold liquid, though, this high-waisted pair sees you through serene yoga classes, high-intensity workouts and low-energy days on the sofa – they’re versatile.