Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
bareMinerals

Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream

$16.96
At Amazon
A multitasking gel cream that combines hydrating skin care benefits with naturally radiant coverage. This versatile cream achieves dewy, sheer-to-medium coverage to give skin a radiant, soft, and smooth-looking appearance.
Featured in 1 story
23 Surprising Beauty Finds On Amazon
by Mi-Anne Chan