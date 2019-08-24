Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Socks
Comrad
Companion Compression Socks | F*ck Cancer 3-pack
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Comrad
Comrad creates premium smart compression socks designed for everyday wear and travel. Free Returns. 30-Day Guarantee. Free Shipping on Orders of 20+. Feel The Difference.
Featured in 1 story
A Stylish Shopping Guide For Savvy Travelers
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
Maria La Rosa
Metallic Cotton-blend Socks
$25.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
& Other Stories
Sheer Polka Dot Ankle Socks
£6.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Ariana Grande
Thank U, Next Sock Pack + Digital Album
$35.00
from
Ariana Grande
BUY
Arket
Sheer Polka Dot Socks
£5.00
from
Arket
BUY
More from Comrad
Comrad
Companion Compression Socks, Stripes 3-pack
$29.00
from
Comrad
BUY
Comrad
Companion Compression Socks | Muted Rose 3-pack
$48.00
from
Comrad
BUY
Comrad
Companion Compression Socks | Holiday 3-pack Dancer
$54.00
from
Comrad
BUY
Comrad
Companion Compression Socks
$96.00
from
Comrad
BUY
More from Socks
Gucci
Game Patch Cotton Socks
£90.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
COS
Speckled Wool Mix Socks
£10.00
from
COS
BUY
& Other Stories
Glitter Ankle Socks
£8.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Wander
Cotton Cushion Bottom, Moisture-wicking Socks (8 Pairs)
€29.99
€19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Travel
Fandom Fridays
From
Game of Thrones
to
Gossip Girl
: Why More F...
Carol Cat first discovered True Blood in 2008, when a friend gave her a VHS tape of HBO's popular Southern-accented vampire series. "I didn't usually
by
Olivia Harrison
Travel
In Town For The Weekend? Here's What To Do For Labor Day In ...
Maybe your friends all left town to enjoy the long weekend at a cute Airbnb. Or perhaps your Labor Day weekend getaway is what brought you to New York
by
Michelle Santiago...
Travel
Marriott Is Getting Rid Of Travel-Sized Toiletries
The world's largest hotel chain just took a big step toward being more sustainable. Yesterday, Marriott announced that it's expanding an initiative to
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted