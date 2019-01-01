Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
Jonathan Simkhai

Compact Stretch Cigarette Pants

$595.00$357.00
At Nordstrom
Center seams and a high, bandless waist elongate the frame in slim cigarette pants that subtly flare into cropped, split hems.
Featured in 1 story
Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale Is Officially Here!
by Eliza Huber