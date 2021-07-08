Flexispot

Comhar All-in-one Standing Desk Wooden Top

$499.99 $399.99

Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk offers the perfect solution for working from home. This revolutionized workstation is such a versatile and practical standing desk that not only helps boost productivity by preventing you from sitting all day but its packed features as well as classy design definitely set it apart. With the press of a button, it shifts from your ideal sitting position to the optimal standing position all while keeping your monitor, keyboard and mouse at the most ergonomic levels for productive and effective work. Flexible Height Adjustments The robust motor enables smooth and easy transition from 28.3" to 47.6", which even works for kids’ height. Also, customized with 4 programmable height presets, the desk is perfect for multiple users to save their preferred height setting in a family or work share environment. Convenient USB Charging 3 Convenient USB charging ports (2x USB Type-A, 1x Type-C) are embedded in the desk for wide electronic device compatibility, saving you all those mess & hassle from those entangled cords in your under-desk space and keeping your devices powered throughout the day. Spacious Embedded Drawer A convenient pull-out drawer embedded in the desktop provides seamless integrated storage space for your home office supplies. The modern design blends in perfectly with the rest of the structure while keeping your belongings out of sight and neatly put away!