RE/DONE

Comfort Stretch High Rise Ankle Crop

£245.00

Product Overview The 90s High Rise Ankle Crop in Aged Indigo is our take on the classic 90s-inspired skinny with cropped inseam. Features a faded medium indigo wash reminiscent of the decade in extra stretch denim, a classic button fly, and a finished hem. Fit Intent The jean is meant to hit just above the ankle. Fabric Description Extra Stretch - 77% Cotton + 22% Tencel + 1% Lycra Care Instructions Machine wash cold, do not bleach, tumble dry low, warm iron if needed, or dry clean. Model Information Model is size 25 and is wearing a size 25. Specs 11” high rise, 27” inseam, 11.5” leg opening Sizing Recommendation This jean runs true to size. Model is wearing Shown here with: 60s Mock Neck L/S Tee - Off White Shown here with: 70s Runner Shoe - Red and White