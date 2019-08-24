The Lewis N. Clark® Comfort Neck Pillow delivers you soft support when you need it most. With its soft plush filling and fleece cover, it gently supports your head so that you don't get sore muscles in your neck and shoulders after sitting for an extended period of time. Thoughtful design also includes a thinner back so that the pillow doesn't push your head too far forward. The strap allows you to attach it to your suitcase or backpack so you don't have to carry it by hand when you're on the go.