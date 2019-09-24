MAKE P:REM

Comfort Me. Air Sheet Mask

This super light, ultra-thin sheet mask perfectly adheres to skin and is almost transparent, making it the perfect quick fix to soothe and hydrate skin, anywhere and any time. Uniquely formulated with oxygen, this sheet mask cools, rejuvenates, and helps to clarify skin. Packed with soothing ingredients like centella asiatica, chamomile extract, and nordic berry extract, skin looks and feels dewier and refreshed.Usage: After washing the face, apply toner. Open the product and completely cover the face with the mask, except the skin around eyes and mouth. After 10-20 minutes, remove the mask from the face and gently pat the remaining essence into the skin. Follow with moisturizer if desired.