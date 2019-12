Slimy Oddity

Come Into The Light Tee

$30.00

Come into the light, illuminate your truth. 🕳️🔦 Features: 1" Vintage Inspired Collar Bindings Royal Blue Sleeves Soft Cotton Blend Heat Transfer print *Please do NOT iron over print* Doné is a US 6 and she's wearing XS. Our sizes run large, so please size down. Unisex Sizing Guide (in cm) Size XS S M L XL Back Length 64 66 70 72 74 Chest 95 100 110 115 120 Sleeve Length 19 20 22 23 24 Sleeve Width 29 30 32 33 34