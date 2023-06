The Row

Come Cotton-poplin Tunic

$2477.48

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes The Row's 'Come' tunic has a chic, minimal silhouette that ensures endless styling potential - wear yours with skinny jeans or half-tucked into the brand's tailoring. Made from cotton-poplin, it has a loose shape with a curved high-low hem and fastens with lustrous mother-of-pearl buttons.