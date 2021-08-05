Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Stradivarius
Coloured Heeled Sandals
£19.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Stradivarius
Coloured heeled sandals
Need a few alternatives?
Miu Miu
Miu Miu Floral Print Pumps
BUY
$178.50
$210.00
TheRealReal
Chanel
Chanel Vintage Cap-toe Slingback Slingback Pumps
BUY
$225.25
$265.00
TheRealReal
Stradivarius
Coloured Heeled Sandals
BUY
£19.99
Stradivarius
& Other Stories
Thong Strap Heeled Leather Sandals
BUY
£40.00
& Other Stories
More from Stradivarius
Stradivarius
Flat Rubberised Ankle Boots With Toecap
BUY
£45.99
Stradivarius
Stradivarius
Bunny Strap Full Length Dress
BUY
$50.00
ASOS
Stradivarius
Set Of 3 Striped Scrunchies
BUY
£6.99
Stradivarius
Stradivarius
Faux Leather Puffer Coat
BUY
£69.99
Stradivarius
More from Sandals
Miu Miu
Miu Miu Floral Print Pumps
BUY
$178.50
$210.00
TheRealReal
Chanel
Chanel Vintage Cap-toe Slingback Slingback Pumps
BUY
$225.25
$265.00
TheRealReal
Stradivarius
Coloured Heeled Sandals
BUY
£19.99
Stradivarius
& Other Stories
Thong Strap Heeled Leather Sandals
BUY
£40.00
& Other Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted