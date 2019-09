Sally Hansen

Colour Therapy Nail Polish Teal Good

£8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Achieve a salon-worthy manicure from home with Sally Hansen Colour Therapy™ Nail Polish; a quick-drying formula that glides on effortlessly for a professional finish.Infused with Argan Oil, the nail varnish nourishes and promotes healthy-looking nails, whilst delivering chip-resistant, fade-proof colour that lasts for up to ten days. Features a precision brush for controlled, mistake-free application.