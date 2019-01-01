Revlon

Colorstay Exactify Liquid Liner In Royal Purple

$15.99

Buy Now Review It

The Revlon Color stay Exactify Liquid Liner features an innovative applicator and ergonomic handle for an unprecedented smooth, straight, no-skip line. This Liquid liner is water, smudge, smear and fade-proof, allowing you to wear for up to 24 hours. The easy to use wheel tip features a convenient control handle, ensuring that you have no skips in your line. To apply, shake well and start from the inner corner, roll the wheel along the lash liner to outer corner. Since 1932, Revlon has developed a long-standing reputation as a trendsetter in the world of cosmetics, skin care, fragrance, and personal care. Revlon provides glamour, excitement and innovation through quality products at affordable prices.