Revlon

Colorstay 16 Hour Eyeshadow Palette

£8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Try the gloriously expressive, silky, blendable shades that won’t crease, smudge or fade away.Silky smooth, blendable powder shadow that won’t crease fade or smudge.Wears up to 16 hours. Color coordinated quads provide expert mix and match ability for your most gorgeous eyes ever. Available in 16 beautiful quads. Ophthalmologist tested. Non-irritating.