Max Fun

Colorful Party Feather Boa

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

Package included: Get a set of 6PCS 6.56 FT colorful feather boas for any occasion. High Quality: Each has abundant and natural feathers, not the common mini one, strictly screened. Feather BOA Length: 2m (6.56ft), natural and eco-friendly, safe and non-toxic. Multi Colors: 6 bright colors, including Red, Yellow, Purple, Orange, Rose Red, full enough to meet all your needs. Wide Applications: Perfect for party dress-ups, stage performance, photo shoot dress ups, etc., making you more flattering.