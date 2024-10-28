Danessa Myricks Beauty

Colorfix – Multi-use Eye, Cheek & Lip Waterproof Liquid Pigment

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Featuring a tapered leg, ankle length, (hello shorties) The Way-High® Taper Pant features an extra-high rise, two side pockets, and a flattering pleat detail. Complete the look with The Oversized Blazer. Known for its lightness and versatility, TENCEL™ Lyocell is a man-made cellulosic fiber extracted from PEFC and FSC-certified responsible wood sources. It offers the same exceptional softness as conventional cotton while using less energy and water in the production process.