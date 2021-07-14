Danessa Myricks Beauty

Colorfix 24 Hour Cream Colour – Foil

£18.00



Lauded for their award-winning potency and pigment, the Colorfix 24 Hour Cream Colour – Foils offer fast-drying, dazzling pigment in an easy-to-use cream formula. Safe for use on lips, eyes and skin, use these for an ethereal highlight, stunning eye statements, or even for a pop of ‘sun’ on your collarbones. Whatever you decide – these long-wearing paints are richly pigmented and won’t smudge or budge in water or high temps (so you can live your glitter-inspired dreams all summer long without sweating anything off). Playing well with wax, silicone and even oil-based products, these foils layer well with the rest of your make up, and you can mix shades to create your very own custom colours. With eight shades to choose between – from ‘Nebula’, a warm gold, to ‘Cosmic’, a charcoal with hints of silver – all that’s left for you to do is pick your favourite shade, if you can…