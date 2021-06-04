Eloquii

Colorblocked Pleat Front Relaxed Jeans

$109.95

At Eloquii

High rise Straight waistband Zipper fly with button closure Relaxed hip through thigh Straight leg Back pockets Non-stretch denim Ankle length Model is 5'10", size 14 Inseam on model is 29" 100% Cotton Care: Wash before wearing. Machine wash cold. Gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1124074