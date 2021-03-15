Bornn

Colorama Bowl

$16.00

Handmade enamel bowls featuring bold color blocking. Perfect for camping, picnicking, or staying at home. Enamelware does a great job at insulating food to keep hot food hot and cold food cold for longer. Sold individually. Matching plates and tumblers available, sold separately. Dishwasher and oven safe. Made in Turkey. Medium Bowl: 2.3" H x 6.75" DIA Large Bowl: 2.6" H x 8.25" DIA *Color is representative of inside color*