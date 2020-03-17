Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Color Wow
Color Wow Root Cover Up
$34.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Camouflage your roots for perfect color every day. This professional powder compound was formulated to adhere to hair without being sticky or oily and without looking dry.
More from Color Wow
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
$28.00
$22.40
from
DermStore
BUY
Color Wow
Dream Coat Anti-humidity Hair Treatment
£25.00
from
Color Wow
BUY
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Anti-humidity Hairspray
$28.00
$17.93
from
Walmart
BUY
Color Wow
Pop & Lock Gloss Treatment
$20.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted