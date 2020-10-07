Color Wow

Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray

$29.00 $20.30

Product Description The game-changing shine spray is super lightweight, non-greasy, and encapsulates every strand with EXTRAordinary, exaggerated shine. EXTRA Shine Spray is unique because it harnesses the light-producing power of Mullein, a UV-powered flower, which attracts invisible UV light and converts it into visible, full spectrum light. Watch your hair transform into a solar-powered spotlight in seconds as you mist throughout. Use for a professional finish, or use before blow-drying for magnified shine and intense gloss! Brand Story Color Wow, the first professional range of breakthrough hair care technologies that keeps your color first-day fresh and makes it easy to achieve sexy, shiny WOW style with hair that’s been compromised by color treatments.