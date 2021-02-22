Joico

Color Intensity Semi-permanent Hair Color Dye Haircolor

$15.00 $8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Sleek Shop

What it is: Try out a daring new hue with Joico Color Intensity Hair Dye! This temporary hair dye comes in intensely vivid colors that are sure to make a statement. Choose from vibrant shades like amethyst purple, ruby red, sapphire blue, and more! What it does: This semi-permanent dye works by depositing color molecules on top of the hair. No developer needed! The color will last up to 20 shampoos or more. What else you need to know: To get a true-to-color result, apply to pre-lightened hair. The lighter your hair is before coloring, the more vibrant the result will be. Since the color does not penetrate the strands, it is gentler on the hair than other hair dyes. On top of that, it conditions your strands, leaving them shiny and soft after coloring.