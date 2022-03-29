Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Bonacure
Color Freeze Treatment
£15.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Feel Unique
Schwarzkopf Professional BC Bonacure Color Freeze Treatment is an intensely restoring, creamy treatment for colour treated hair.
More from Bonacure
Bonacure
Moisture Kick Shampoo
BUY
£12.40
Feel Unique
Bonacure
Moisture Kick Spray Conditioner
BUY
£13.70
Feel Unique
Bonacure
Repair Rescue Conditioner
BUY
£13.70
Feel Unique
Bonacure
Repair Rescue Treatment
BUY
£15.28
Feel Unique
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted