Dermal

Color Facial Essence Mask Sheet, Pack Of 12

$19.00 $5.78

Buy Now Review It

A moisturizing essence mask providing customized care by skin type with 12 different nutritious ingredients Super Cell Sheet : As a thin, soft facial sheet, it adheres perfectly to the skin and delivers nutrients effectively. As a thin, soft facial sheet, it adheres perfectly to the skin and delivers nutrients effectively. Makes pores elastic by delivering effective ingredients even to fine pores Forms a moisture barrier with abundant moisturizing ingredients and keeps the skin moist and smooth for a long time.