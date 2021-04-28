Moroccanoil

Color Depositing Mask In Aquamarine

$28.00

Experience beautiful, commitment-free color with all the nourishing benefits of a deep-conditioning mask. The Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask Collection features a dual-benefit formula that helps restore hair health and vibrancy while depositing pure pigments that gradually fade with each wash. Available in seven curated shades so that you can have fun with fashion colors or refresh your existing tone. Aquamarine is a cool blue tone for use on light-colored hair. Because of its exceptional vibrancy, it may last longer than other shades in the Collection. Results and longevity will vary depending on several factors, including the color and condition of your hair before applying and the frequency with which you shampoo. Generally speaking, the lighter and more porous your hair, the more vibrant and long-lasting the shade. However, we recommend conducting a strand test before application to determine how you hair will respond. Please note that this product does not cover greys.