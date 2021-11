Alta

Color Changing Yunomi Teacup

This fun design-changing yunomi teacup is great for both tea drinking and learning Japanese! When cold, the design shows different types of seafood you'll find in Japanese sushi. Add hot water over 70° C/158° F and the design transforms to show the kanji for each. Great for sushi-lovers and language-learners alike, who knew tea drinking could be so educational?