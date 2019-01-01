Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Tibi
Color Bock Silk Midi Bias Dress
$895.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tibi
Featured in 1 story
How To Win Over Your SO's Parents' Hearts
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Sister Jane
Midi Dress With Peplum Hem In Contrast Star Print
$119.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Simone Rocha
Floral Patchwork Dress
$4875.00
$1170.00
from
Spring
BUY
DETAILS
Who What Wear
Striped Short Sleeve Jersey T-shirt Midi Dress
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Tatiana Sexy Back Mini Dress
$78.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Tibi
DETAILS
Tibi
Hanson Crinkled Patent Leather Sandal
£378.03
£113.40
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Reid Sandals
£306.27
from
Tibi
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Reid Sandals
$395.00
from
Tibi
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
High Waisted Biker Shorts
$275.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Puff Sleeve Linen Wrap Mini Dress
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Long Linen Dress
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Tunic With Embroidery
$69.98
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Mini Reversible Cotton Slub Smock Dress
$29.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted