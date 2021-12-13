Christopher John Rogers

Color-block Pleated Linen Straight-leg Pants

$945.00 $472.50

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Part of Christopher John Rogers' Spring '21 collection, these pants are designed with colorful belt loops and pocket trims that give the sophisticated silhouette a youthful edge. They're tailored from lightweight linen with pleated straight legs and a high-rise waist. Wear them with the matching blazer. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size High-rise, cut for a straight-leg fit Lightweight, non-stretchy fabric Model is 180cm/ 5’11” and is wearing a US 2 View size guide Details & Care Multicolored linen Button and concealed hook and zip fastening at front 100% linen; lining: 100% silk Imported