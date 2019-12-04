Uncommon Goods
College Dish Towel
$21.00
At Uncommon Goods
Celebrate your alma mater or even driving your kiddo to college with this vibrant set of collegiate dish towels. Brimming with mascots and logos, each towel is a vibrant collage of iconic names, images, and landmarks that will help you remember the things that make your school special. Each towel is silk screened and then framed with a hand embroidered border on a 100% cotton dish towel. Made in India. Click here to see all available College Dish Towels.