In our latest Spring collection, Uzume, we chronicle the unique characteristics of every root, island black sugar, sake, sesame seed and obscurity to highlight the craft and pristine cultivation that comes from Japan. A perfect Mother’s Day or just because gift! The goddess of the dawn, merriment and humor, Uzume acted as an ancient change agent credited with bringing joy to all in her path. She was jovial and creative, inspiring people to see their potential for happiness and creation. This collection celebrates her, her origins in Japanese culture and her attribute of creativity. Katrina has used the medium of chocolate to honor the ingredients that are found throughout Japan during this season of renewal and the artisans who craft and cultivate them. Note this is a highly perishable collection and must be consumed within 14 days of shipment, please select your ship date accordingly.