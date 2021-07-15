United States
Mediheal
Collagen Essential Lifting & Firming Sheet Mask
$9.95
At Soko Glam
Smooth and plump up fine lines and wrinkles in just 15 minutes with this conditioning sheet mask. The essence contains hydrolyzed collagen, elastin, peptides and beta-glucan to improve skin tone and texture. The formula is free of artificial colors, parabens, sulfates, alcohol, mineral oil and silicone. Each set includes 5 single-use sheet masks. *All single-use sheet masks are final sale. If you love this product, check out MEDIHEAL D.N.A Hydrating Protein Sheet Mask!