Ovalware

Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

$29.99

➤ SMOOTHER COFFEE, EVERY TIME – Cold brewing is 70% less acidic than hot brewing. And richer in taste. Our cold brewer extracts coffee concentrate which can be stored and mixed with an endless variety of beverages to create your own perfect, personal cup of joy. Recommended grind size: Coarse ➤ LOCKS IN FRESHNESS AND FLAVOR FOR UP TO 2 WEEKS – Airtight seal. Easy-access handle. Engineered to perfectly fit within your fridge shelf. Experience refined craftsmanship you can always count on ➤ QUALITY YOU WON’T REGRET – 18/8 rust-free superfine laser cut filter, medical-grade stainless steel filter & cap. Extra-thick, lab-tested borosilicate glass. BPA-Free silicon airtight seal. Dishwasher safe. New upgrade: Non-slip rubber cushion base for extra protection. Professional home brewing has never been this easy: just mix and pour ➤ ICED AND HOT TEA COMPATIBLE – Great for loose-leaf tea. Or tea bags. Brew it hot like a traditional teapot, or brew it cold in the fridge. Take your brewing & hosting skills to the next level ➤ WE WANT YOU! TO BE HAPPY – Choose OVALWARE if you care about quality and customer service. We have great confidence in the quality of our products, and we have the best customer service here on Amazon - which is why we are offering you a Risk-Free purchase. In the unlikely event our product fails to meet or exceed your expectations, you may return our product within 30 DAYS post-purchase to receive a FULL refund A Professional Brew From The Comfort Of Your Own Home The RJ3 Cold Brew Maker produces a smoother, less acidic brew than conventional hot-water extraction and gives you a stronger concentrate that can be stored in the refrigerator. You can dilute the mix with hot or cold water which means it’s perfect for serving guests with different taste preferences. You Don’t Have To Be A Professional Barista The cold-brew method is simple: you combine ground coffee with water and let the mixture sit for 12 to 24 hours, then dispense the coffee grounds in the filter – it’s that simple. Your Brew Is Less Acidic The cold brew method produces coffee with about 33% less acid content than a regular hot brew, so it’s much easier on your body and you are left with just the naturally delicious flavors. Better Build Quality Our modern and practical design comes with: no-spillage leak-proof lid, easy access handle for smooth pouring, a clear measurement label to read the water level and thick borosilicate glass. From A Serious Coffee Company Ovalware is a third wave coffee equipment company and we pride ourselves on consistently delivering a quality brewing and tasting experience. We are on a quest to bring out the best in every bean. We value the simplicity of coffee making and how beautiful it is to manually brew your own cup of coffee No Questions Asked Money-Back Guarantee Your new cold brew maker is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee so if you don't absolutely love your cold brew maker, simply return it within 90 days for a full refund. Click add to cart now and get ready to experience a smoother, more flavorful cup of daily coffee!