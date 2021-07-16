United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Joseph
Cola Belted Padded-leather Coat
£1695.00£847.00
At MatchesFashion
Joseph’s modern minimalism is expressed through the lightly padded leather construction of this beige Cola coat. It’s shaped with notched lapels and front slip pockets falling to a straight silhouette with a wide sash which cinches in the waistline and ties into an elegant bow. Shown here with: Joseph Roll-neck silk-blend sweater, The Row Gala high-rise cady wide-leg trousers, Khaite Carlisle square-toe leather loafers, The Row Everyday grained-leather shoulder bag and Bottega Veneta Woven 18kt gold-plated sterling-silver ring