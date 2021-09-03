SMEG

Coffee Grinder

$314.95

At Verishop

TYPE - Coffee grinder - Power: 150 W AESTHETICS - Lever material: SUS 304 - Base material: Plastic - Aesthetics: 50's Style - Burr type: conical - Ground coffee container material: Tritan™ - Coffee bean container material: Tritan™ - Body material: Stainless Steel - Ground coffee container lid material: Silicon and plastic - Burr material: Stainless steel - Color: Cream - Coffee bean container lid material: Tritan™ CONTROLS - Container support plate material: Steel - Cleaning brush material: Plastic - Filter centering support material: Plastic - Knob material: Plastic - Botton material: Plastic - Control type: Knob, button, lever PROGRAMS/FUNCTIONS - American coffee and French press functions: 6 - Espresso coffee function: 2 - Manual function: Yes - Ground coffee container with Twist & Lock system: Yes - Adjustable coffee quantity: Yes - Adjustable grinding size: Yes - Available grinding steps: FINE , MEDIUM , COARSE - Available grinding sector: 30 TECHNICAL FEATURES - Antislip base: Yes - Built-in cord wrap: Yes - Ground coffee container capacity: 130 g - Detachable container support plate: Yes - Antistatic system: Yes - Coffee bean container capacity: 350 gr - Detachable grinder: Yes ELECTRICAL CONNECTION - Voltage: 110-120 V - Frequency Hz: 50-60 Hz - Power cable length: 3 1/5' WHAT'S INCLUDED - Cleaning brush: Yes - Powder container support: Yes - Centering filter support: Yes