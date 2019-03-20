Eskayel

Cocos – Chloros Grasscloth

$608.35

Description This pattern is printed on our grasscloth wallpaper but is also available printed on both wallpaper and fabric. All printing is done per order and takes up to 6 weeks to ship. Please be sure to order a sample before purchasing. – roll pricing / Single rolls only – Hand woven sisal backed with chemical-free paper / water-based latex inks - Class A fire-rating, ASTM E84 – 4-6 week lead time / International ordering available – Samples are 8″x10″