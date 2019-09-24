Love Beauty and Planet

Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Cleansing Body Mist

$6.98

At Love Beauty and Planet we are committed to acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, everyday. Our goal is a carbon footprint so small it's like we weren't even here. We started our journey by loading our beauty products with goodness. Every one of our bottles is made from 100% recycled materials and are recyclable. Our caps and pumps arent made from recycled plastics yet, but were working on it. We started our journey by loading our products with mild cleansers and ethically sourced fragrances. Get refreshed and energized without the shower! Enjoy a refreshing spritz with our Radical Refresher Showerless Cleansing Mist that is just as on-the-go as you are. Our Coconut Water and Mimosa Flower cleansing mist doesnt contain parabens or sulfate cleansers and is infused with plant based cleansers, leaving you and the planet a little more beautiful. Refresh your skin, anytime, anywhere with an energizing burst of delicate Mimosa Flower fragrance, ethically sourced from the Region of Khemisset in Morocco. How to use? For freshness on-the-go, spray and spread evenly on the skin. Let dry for 30 seconds or towel dry and you'll be done in no time! When you have time to hop in the shower, recharge your skin with our Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Water and Mimosa Flower Radical Refresher Body Wash. Dont stop with deliciously soft, delicately scented skin! For brilliantly beautiful hair, try our Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Water and Mimosa Flower Shampoo and our Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Water and Mimosa Flower Conditioner to complete your beauty routine. At Love, Beauty and Planet, we are starting a beautiful movement. Are you in? To learn more about our hair and skin products visit lovebeautyandplanet.com.