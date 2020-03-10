Dove

Coconut Water & Almond Milk Foaming Liquid Hand Wash Soap

$2.99

At Target

A creamy, nature-inspired fragrance and a caring formula: it's an indulgent pairing that we can't get enough of. Dove Foaming Hand Wash with Coconut & Almond Milk scent nourishes your hands with every wash, leaving your skin soft, smooth and beautifully fragranced. So you can enjoy little moments of indulgence all through your day. Making sure your skin gets as much moisture as possible is key, and a good hand wash should treat your hands to the care they deserve. Formulated with 5x more moisturizers than the leading liquid hand soap, this foaming hand wash won't strip your skin's moisture like regular foaming hand soap can. Instead, your skin is left feeling nourished and replenished, not dry or tight. Kinder to skin, with 100% gentle cleansers, this gentle hand soap has no alcohol, dye or sulfates, and the rich, indulgent foam purifies and pampers your hands. And with that creamy, calming fragrance, every use of this soothing hand wash leaves you feeling calm and comforted. Pure indulgence with every wash. To nourish and cleanse your hands, simply pump Dove Foaming Hand Wash with Coconut & Almond Milk scent onto wet hands. Massage the soft, rich lather into your skin with circular motions, rinse away - and enjoy the feeling of soft, nourished hands.