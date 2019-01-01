As I Am

Coconut Cowash

$8.99

Gently cleanses hair and scalp Removes product residue Preserve moisture As I Am Coconut CoWash is the way to cleanse your hair most of the time. This light no-suds conditioning cream gently spreads easily throughout your hair and removes residue including all of the things you've used to style and maintain your coils and curls. Coconut Cowash is different from any other because it contains a special blend of natural ingredients that work to promote healthy hair growth from the follicular level. Maintains moisture, adds more moisture and helps hair retain moisture until your next cleanse. Makes detangling a breeze and rinses easily from hair. Gentle enough for daily use and is safe for color-treated hair. "I recently used the Coconut Co-Wash by "As I Am" and I am very pleased with the results. I applied the product once all over my hair and combed it through, then rinsed it out. It left my hair bouncy, soft, and tangle free. Enjoy!" -thenaturalshakespeare.blogspot.com