This luxe-looking little bullet-style vibrator has a unique and pleasing shape with rounded ends and ribbing along the body that allows you to experience extra sensations that smooth vibrators don't deliver. Petite and discreet, it's a great shape for pinpoint stimulation or shallow insertion. Twist it for more intensity and let the ribs do their magic! With 10 functions--three intensity levels as well as seven pulsing and escalating patterns--it's a perfect first-time vibe for solo or partner play. It's easy to travel with and makes a lovely gift with its elegant look and accessible price point--plus it's waterproof! Featuring one-touch control at the base--just press once to turn on, keep pressing to scroll through all ten functions, and hold three seconds to turn Coco off. Powered by one AAA Battery (included). One-year warranty; clean with mild soap and water.